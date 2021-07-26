What a month. July 2021 is going to go down as one of the wettest on record in Portland, with records dating back to 1871 for precipitation in the city. Portland has measured 7.70″ of rain through July 25. In a typical July, Portland usually receives around 3.43″ of rain.

With the active forecast, it’s possible that Portland will catch up to July 2009 for rain totals, which is the last time we had a summer this dreary.

Monday was originally looking pretty hot, but there’s a caveat in the forecast now…wildfire smoke. That will keep temperatures closer to 80°, as opposed to jumping above 85°.

Smoke will get pushed back toward Maine within the jet stream on Monday, which will give skies a hazy appearance through the day.

Although there will be a front in the vicinity, the additional smoke may make it tough for storms to actually fire.

Still, watch out for a couple of storms to fire in the afternoon. Some will stay dry. There could be some stronger wind gusts underneath thunderstorms.

While the front clears out on Monday, there will not be a big change in temperatures or dew points right away.

A second bit of energy rotates through Tuesday afternoon, which could allow for a few storms to fire again. Highs will likely be in the low to mid 80s with humidity, so any storms that do flare up could be a bit strong.

It’s behind this feature when cooler air will filter in.

Low temperatures will be pretty cool on Wednesday morning compared to normal. At the coast, it will be in the mid 50s. Inland areas will drop into the low 50s, with some 40s expected across northern sections of Maine.

In fact, Wednesday as a whole will feel a bit like fall.

Highs only make it into the low or mid 70s, with sunny skies and low humidity.

This will be pretty short-lived, though, with another round of rain on the way for Thursday. This could amount to another good bit of rain, which is why I think this July could end up at the number two slot for wettest Julys on record.

On the bright side, the weekend might actually shape up to be pretty nice. This would be a welcomed end to this damp July. (But I still think we stay pretty active into August.)

For more weather stats, follow me on Twitter, @MikeSliferWX.

