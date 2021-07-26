Conald Pierre is arraigned in Malden District Court on Wednesday. Pierre is one of 11 people charged in connection with an armed standoff along a Massachusetts highway. Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via AP, pool

On the morning of July 3, a “Milita” group was discovered in the breakdown lane on I-95 in Massachusetts by State Police. When approached, many of these “law abiding citizens” ran into the woods, clutching their phallic symbol rifles, forcing nearby residents to go into a lockdown. These potential insurrectionists were on their way to Maine for “maneuvers”! What kind of maneuvers? The kind that were conducted in Michigan, when a group there tried to kidnap the governor so they could execute her? We don’t know. We do know that many were arrested on weapons charges.

Maine cannot let itself become a haven for “militias,” “white supremacists” or any other quasi-military group who want to use our woods to practice toppling the government. I urge Maine’s lawmakers to make it a crime for these groups to cross our border under any circumstances. If caught, they should be arrested, fined and their weapons confiscated. Maine has been a leader on many issues in the past. Let us lead again, and take measures to safeguard our Democracy.

Wayne Mogk,
Topsham

