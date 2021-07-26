Neighbor

7 p.m. Friday. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, 53 Old Post Road, Arundel, $80 to $110 per vehicle. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Neighbor is a Boston-area jam band that’s loading up their van and jumping on the turnpike for a drive-up, outdoor show in Arundel. They’ve got hundreds of songs to choose from, and their shows tend to include plenty of improv, so expect the unexpected from childhood neighbors Richard James (vocals, keys) and Lyle Brewer (guitar), along with Dan Kelly (bass) and Dean Johnston (drums).

Ramblin’ Jack Elliot

7:30 p.m. Friday. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., $35. boothbayoperahouse.com

Talk about an upper-level legend. At 89-years-young, folk singer Ramblin’ Jack Elliot has certainly earned the title with a discography of more than 40 albums and compilations that date back to 1956. Artists like Johnny Cash, Tom Waits, Beck, Bonnie Raitt, Ry Cooder, Bruce Springsteen, The Grateful Dead and The Rolling Stones have all paid homage to Elliot, and you can hear his songs and stories yourself on Friday night. He’s got plenty of them.

Viva with Genius Black

9 p.m. Friday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $10, 18-plus. auramaine.com

Viva has bottled the energy of 2020 activism and, to quote the singer herself, is “pouring intersectional feminist body shots for the marginalized party people who need a night of pure joy.” She’ll use a looping pedal and professionally produced beats, and you’ll hear her play bass, trombone, percussion and more while singing and dancing. She’ll be performing a combo of originals and well-chosen covers.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: