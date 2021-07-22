Released on June 25 on Red on Red Records, “Real Love” is a blistering power-pop tune with a retro vibe and a pair of electric guitars and a torrent of drums ripping through it.
The song is a collaboration between two veteran musicians. Lee Harrington is a Boston-based musician who is part of the longtime rock group The Neighborhoods. Lynda Mandolyn lives in Portland and is a member of Tiger Bomb and Crystal Canyon.
Mandolyn said that Harrington heard her song “Portal to Your Heart” sometime during the pandemic and fell in love with it. “He sent me a fan note on Bandcamp!”
From there, they started talking about a collaboration. “He sent me a demo of ‘Real Love,’ and it knocked me out. I had to contribute and be a part of this cool song,” said Mandolyn.
Mandolyn said that the song has gotten great reviews and decent radio airplay. “I’m really proud to be part of this. Our next single should be out in a few months.”
Here’s “Real Love:”
