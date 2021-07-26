Bath
See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.
Mon. 8/2 3 p.m. Facilities Committee
Tues. 8/3 6 p.m. Planning Board
Wed. 8/4 6 p.m. City Council City Hall
Fri. 8/6 9 a.m. Economic Development Committee Marketing and Branding Subcommittee
Brunswick
For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.
Mon. 8/2 6:30 p.m. Town Council Town Hall/Zoom
Tues. 8/3 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 8/4 7 p.m. Marine Resource Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Thur. 8/5 6 p.m. Simpson’s Point Citizens Advisory Committee
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Mon. 8/2 5 p.m. Mitchell Field Committee
Thur. 8/5 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen Town Office
Topsham
Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
Mon. 8/2 7 p.m. Board of Appeals Russell Room
Thur. 8/5 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen Russell Room
Fri. 8/6 1:30 p.m. Board of Assessment Review Workshop Russell Room
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
