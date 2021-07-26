Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Mon.  8/2  3 p.m.  Facilities Committee

Tues.  8/3  6 p.m.  Planning Board

Wed.  8/4  6 p.m.  City Council  City Hall

Fri.  8/6  9 a.m.  Economic Development Committee Marketing and Branding Subcommittee

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon.  8/2  6:30 p.m.  Town Council  Town Hall/Zoom

Tues.  8/3  6:30 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  8/4  7 p.m.  Marine Resource Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Thur.  8/5  6 p.m.  Simpson’s Point Citizens Advisory Committee

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon.  8/2  5 p.m.  Mitchell Field Committee

Thur.  8/5  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen  Town Office

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Mon.  8/2  7 p.m.  Board of Appeals  Russell Room

Thur.  8/5  6:30 p.m.  Board of Selectmen  Russell Room

Fri.  8/6  1:30 p.m.  Board of Assessment Review Workshop  Russell Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

