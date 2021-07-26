Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Mon. 8/2 3 p.m. Facilities Committee

Tues. 8/3 6 p.m. Planning Board

Wed. 8/4 6 p.m. City Council City Hall

Fri. 8/6 9 a.m. Economic Development Committee Marketing and Branding Subcommittee

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon. 8/2 6:30 p.m. Town Council Town Hall/Zoom

Tues. 8/3 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee Town Hall/Zoom

Wed. 8/4 7 p.m. Marine Resource Committee Town Hall/Zoom

Thur. 8/5 6 p.m. Simpson’s Point Citizens Advisory Committee

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon. 8/2 5 p.m. Mitchell Field Committee

Thur. 8/5 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen Town Office

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Mon. 8/2 7 p.m. Board of Appeals Russell Room

Thur. 8/5 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen Russell Room

Fri. 8/6 1:30 p.m. Board of Assessment Review Workshop Russell Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: