Portland nurse wins national award

Heidi Cote, clinical nurse III and clinical nurse coordinator at Maine Medical Center, was recognized for her excellence and advocacy with 2021 Distinguished CEN Award by The Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing.

BCEN is the benchmark for board certification across the emergency nursing spectrum; the annual national award recognizes one top certified emergency nurse from among the nearly 42,000 CENs practicing across the U.S. and around the world.

“Heidi Cote represents the best of certified emergency nursing practice,” said BCEN CEO Janie Schumaker. “Every shift and every day, she raises the standard of care through her own bedside practice, her role as a nurse educator and her commitment to helping her colleagues achieve the highest levels of clinical and professional excellence through CEN certification.”

The CEN is one of the oldest and most widely held nursing specialty certifications. Nurses who earn the CEN designation have demonstrated advanced knowledge, expertise and clinical judgment across the entire body of emergency nursing knowledge for patients of all ages.

“Heidi represents emergency nursing to our public in such a positive light, and we couldn’t be more proud of her,” said Maine Medical Center Director of Emergency Services Faye Collins. “I can honestly say that in my 30 years of nursing, I have never had the privilege of knowing someone so uniquely appropriate and deserving of this award. Heidi is an amazing certified nurse and a role model for all of us.”

When asked what receiving the award means to her, Cote said, “There is no other kind of nursing I would rather do, and I’m greatly honored to be selected, given the many hardworking and deserving emergency nurses out there. I did not earn this on my own. I have several mentors and colleagues and my leadership who have helped me along the way and given me avenues to succeed.”

Mid Coast Hospital names ICU director

Tricia Olson has been promoted to director of Mid Coast Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit and Respiratory Therapy.

Olson has served as an nurse in the ICU since 2009 and held a key role in the ICU as a unit coordinator since 2017. She has been instrumental in Mid Coast Hospital’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, providing hands-on, compassionate care to patients and families impacted by the virus.

“Tricia’s institutional knowledge and her love for Mid Coast Hospital were a natural fit for this leadership role,” said Kristin Anthony, chief nursing officer of Mid Coast Hospital. “Her expertise and dedication to nursing and patient care help us to provide the caring and healing environment that Mid Coast Hospital is so well-known for.”

Olson replaces Morgan Moores, who was a member of the ICU team for more than a decade. Moores transitioned to manager of Mid Coast Cardiology in late May.

“Morgan’s leadership in the ICU was unparalleled, and we thank her immensely for her years of service providing exceptional care to our community,” Anthony said.

Hires, promotions, appointments

Sebago Technics land surveying consulting firm, announced the following promotions and achievements within its Survey/Geomatics Team:

Jacob Bartlett has been promoted to survey operations manager and assumed responsibilities for project scheduling, crew assignment and coordination throughout the company.

Josh Eon has been designated project surveyor/chief sUAS pilot and is responsible for oversight of all pilots, flight operations, standards and procedures.

Rich Stone has been elevated to geomatics/virtual design and construction coordinator and will oversee all 3D modeling/graphics services.

Justin Brown recently achieved licensure and has been promoted to project surveyor.

Jeff Broumas recently passed his LSIT exam. Accordingly, he has been elevated to senior surveyor.

The Real Estate Leader is pleased to welcome back associate broker Sandra Godin to its Scarborough location. Godin, who lives in Casco, most recently worked as a server/bartender for Sebago Brewing Company for the past 15 years.

Berman & Simmons announced attorneys Sarah K. Hall and Joe G.E. Gousse will join the firm’s research and writing team.

