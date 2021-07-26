BIDDEFORD — Roland F. Lantagne, 93, of Biddeford, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

He was born on Sept. 6, 1927, son of the late Arthur and Florida (Perreault) Lantagne.

Roland served his country in the United States Navy in the 1940s, then worked for many years as a welder for the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. He was a member of the American Legion, the Biddeford/Saco Elks Club, and the Coast Guard Auxillary.

He is survived by: his beloved partner of 30 years, Joanne Larkin; three sons, Richard, Scott, and Craig; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Lantagne, and sister, Simone Benson.

There are no services at this time. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.hopememorial.com

