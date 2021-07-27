ST. MARY’S REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
Hope Lynn Grace Hunnewell, born June 28 to Cassidy Lynn Bell and Frederick Hunnewell IV of New Gloucester. Grandparents are Amy Hunnewell of Gray, Yvette Marie Bell, Braxton Brown Bell, III, Margrie Cantin, Brian Cantin and Frederich Hunnewell III, all of New Gloucester. Great-grandparents are Josephine Clancy and Linda Brooks, both of Gray.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Forecaster Opinion
Forum: Balentine provides a vital service to Forecaster readers
-
Forecaster Opinion
Here’s Something: My Olympic frustrations abound
-
Forecaster Opinion
Mainewhile: A spectrum of septic systems, access
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Corporate polluters should pay the tab for Maine’s climate damages
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Facebook should come with a warning to consumers