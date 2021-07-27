ST. MARY’S REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER

Hope Lynn Grace Hunnewell, born June 28 to Cassidy Lynn Bell and Frederick Hunnewell IV of New Gloucester. Grandparents are Amy Hunnewell of Gray, Yvette Marie Bell, Braxton Brown Bell, III, Margrie Cantin, Brian Cantin and Frederich Hunnewell III, all of New Gloucester. Great-grandparents are Josephine Clancy and Linda Brooks, both of Gray.

