TODDY BROOK

Dempsey Group: R. Chenard/P. Berube/YT Miller/E. Olson, +5; B. Christy/S. Crowley/T. Ahlers/L. Brown (draw), -1; G. North/R. Placey/N. Peaslee/B. Rickett, -3.
Skins: P. Berube, #1; J. Boddy, #6; E. Olson, #8, #13;  T. Ahlers, #12; N. Peaslee, #17; YT Miller, #18.

Comments are not available on this story.

Daily Headlines

  • Sign up and get the top stories to begin the day delivered to your inbox at 5 a.m.
Related Stories
Latest Articles