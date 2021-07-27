TODDY BROOK
Dempsey Group: R. Chenard/P. Berube/YT Miller/E. Olson, +5; B. Christy/S. Crowley/T. Ahlers/L. Brown (draw), -1; G. North/R. Placey/N. Peaslee/B. Rickett, -3.
Skins: P. Berube, #1; J. Boddy, #6; E. Olson, #8, #13; T. Ahlers, #12; N. Peaslee, #17; YT Miller, #18.
