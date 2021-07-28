Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Mon.  8/2  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop  Town Hall

Tues.  8/3  7 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop

Thur.  8/5  7 p.m.  Recycling Committee  Public Works

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Mon.  8/2  5:30 p.m.  Appointments Committee

Tues.  8/3  6 p.m.  Historical Preservation Committee  Town Hall

Wed.  8/4  7 p.m.  Town Council  Town Hall/Zoom

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon.  8/2  5 p.m.  Landcare Management Advisory Committee

Mon.  8/2  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Tues.  8/3  6 p.m.  Arts and Historic Preservation Committee Arts Subcommittee

Tues.  8/3  6:30 p.m.  City Council

Wed.  8/4  7:30 a.m.  Arts and Historic Preservation Committee

Wed.  8/4  6 p.m.  Skate Park Advisory Committee

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

