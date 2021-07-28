Cape Elizabeth
Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.
Mon. 8/2 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop Town Hall
Tues. 8/3 7 p.m. Planning Board Workshop
Thur. 8/5 7 p.m. Recycling Committee Public Works
Scarborough
Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Mon. 8/2 5:30 p.m. Appointments Committee
Tues. 8/3 6 p.m. Historical Preservation Committee Town Hall
Wed. 8/4 7 p.m. Town Council Town Hall/Zoom
South Portland
Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.
Mon. 8/2 5 p.m. Landcare Management Advisory Committee
Mon. 8/2 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Tues. 8/3 6 p.m. Arts and Historic Preservation Committee Arts Subcommittee
Tues. 8/3 6:30 p.m. City Council
Wed. 8/4 7:30 a.m. Arts and Historic Preservation Committee
Wed. 8/4 6 p.m. Skate Park Advisory Committee
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
