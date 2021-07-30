Rachel Schneider did not advance to the final of the Olympic women’s 5,000 meter race, a half-second shy of qualifying based on time.

Competing in her first Olympic Games, Schneider, 30, finished seventh in the second semifinal race with a time of 15 minutes, 0.07 seconds at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium. The top five finishers in both heats, plus the women with the next five fastest times over both semifinals qualified for Monday’s final, which will be run at 6:40 a.m., Eastern Time.

The five runners who made it in on time all came from the faster first heat, with the final spot going to Andrea Seccafien of Canada with a time of 14:59.55. Overall, Schneider was 17th among the 38 runners.

Schneider’s USA teammates Elise Cranny, the U.S. Olympic Trials winner, and Karissa Schweizer did make the final. Cranny finished fourth in the second heat, running with Schneider for most of the race and then staying with the lead group over the final 600 meters as Schneider fell just off the pace.

Schweizer was seventh in the first heat and advanced on time with a season-best run of 14:51.34.

After the fast first heat, it was apparent Schneider would probably need to finish in the top five – or at the least run much closer to her personal-best time of 14:52.04 – to qualify.

Competing in an evening where temperatures were in the mid-80s Fahrenheit with high humidity, Schneider tucked into second place for the first few laps, then ran around fifth to seventh for several laps in the middle of the race. She was still in position to make the final with about 600 meters to go. Then 2017 and 2019 World Champion Hellen Obiri of Kenya (second, 14:55.77) and heat winner Guduf Tsegay of Ethiopia (14:55.74), the fastest woman in the world this season, began to push what had been a relatively slow race. Schneider was unable to find the speed to stay in the top five.

The first heat was won by Sifan Hassan of The Netherlands in a time of 14:47.89 with 10 runners finishing under 15 minutes.

