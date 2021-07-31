AUGUSTA — MaineGeneral is continuing to establish mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics in areas with lower-than-average vaccination rates, with 10 planned in August.

The hospital began setting up mobile vaccine clinics around the time that it decommissioned its mass vaccination site at the Augusta Civic Center earlier this month due to a decline in numbers.

In July, the hospital worked with the state to set up mobile clinics in Norridgewock, Albion, Clinton and China. It also set up a clinic at the Augusta Food Bank on Thursday and one Friday at the Livermore Falls Town Office.

MaineGeneral first established a mobile clinic at the Readfield Transfer Station for residents of Fayette, Readfield and Wayne on June 29. The clinic was open for four hours, with six staff members on hand to administer the Pfizer vaccine, but only three doses were given throughout the day.

Mobile clinics in July saw slightly higher numbers of administered doses. During the July 8 clinic at the Norridgewock Fire Station, eight vaccines were administered. A total of 14 vaccines were given at the Albion Town Hall on July 16. Officials administered 20 doses of the vaccine at the Clinton Fire Station on July 22, and 14 more at the China Town Office on July 24.

Each of these clinics were staffed by four people, and offered both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

MaineGeneral spokesperson Joy McKenna said there seems to be a growing interest in vaccinations since the clinics were established.

“We have been thanked by those who have come to get vaccinated,” she said, “saying they appreciate the opportunity to get their vaccinations in their own community,” adding that convenience also seems to play a role in motivating people to get vaccinated.

The first clinic in August will take place from noon to 4 p.m. on the 11th at the Capital Area New Mainers Project at 70 State St., Augusta.

On Aug. 12, Windsor will host a clinic at the Windsor Town Parking Lot, next to the town office and post office, from 2 to 6 p.m.

On Aug. 13, Greene will host a clinic from 2 to 6 p.m. at Gowell’s Shop ‘n Save at 440 U.S. Route 202, and Gardiner will have a clinic from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Gardiner Fire Station at 6 Church St. Gardiner will host another clinic at the same location on Sept. 10, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Acting Gardiner City Manager Anne Davis recently sent out a press release about the upcoming clinics, and said the upcoming mobile clinics will be convenient for anyone who has had to postpone the shot due to distance and time constraints.

On Aug. 14, Litchfield will host a clinic from 8 to 11 a.m. at Gowell’s Shop ‘n Save at 511 Richmond Road, and Vassalboro will host one from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Vassalboro Town Office at 682 Main St.

On Aug. 21, a clinic is set from 10 a.m. to noon during the Winthrop Art Fest at Sully’s Restaurant & Tavern at 6 Union St.

Windsor will host a clinic during each day of the Windsor Fair — from Aug. 29 to Sept. 6 — from noon to 6 p.m. at Gate 3.

According to vaccination data reported to the Maine CDC through Monday:

• 78% of Augusta’s population has been vaccinated.

• 54% of Livermore Falls’ population has been vaccinated.

• 58% of Windsor’s population has been vaccinated.

• 69% of Greene’s population has been vaccinated.

• 74% of Gardiner’s population has been vaccinated.

• 66% of Litchfield’s population has been vaccinated.

• 61% of Vassalboro’s population has been vaccinated.

• 82% of Winthrop’s population has been vaccinated.

According to Maine CDC data, as of Wednesday, 54.28% of Kennebec County’s population, or 66,532 people, has received the final dose of the vaccine. The breakdown shows 49.04% of doses administered were the Moderna vaccine, 45.82% were Pfizer, and only 5.09% were from Johnson and Johnson.

A total of 47.85% of Somerset County’s population, or 24,155 people, has received the final dose of the vaccine. The breakdown shows 54.12% of doses were from Moderna, 33.35% were from Pfizer, and 12.51% were Johnson & Johnson.

In addition to setting up mobile vaccine clinics, MaineGeneral is also offering appointments at all of its primary care practices. McKenna said community members do not need to be a MaineGeneral patient in order to obtain the vaccine.

More information about these primary care practices, as well as times and dates for upcoming mobile vaccine clinics, can be found on the MaineGeneral website, www.mainegeneral.org.

