FICTION

Hardcover

1. “Project Hail Mary,” by Andy Weir (Ballantine)

2. “Midnight Library,” by Matt Haig (Viking)

3. “Malibu Rising,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

4. “The Damage,” by Caitlin Wahrer (Pamela Dorman Books)

5. “The Paper Palace,” by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead Books)

6. “The Maine Birthday Book,” by Tonya Shevenell (Home Ice Productions)

7. “The Plot,” by Jean Hanff Korelitz (Celadon Books)

8. “Falling,” by T.J. Newman (Avid Reader Press/ S&S)

9. “The Personal Librarian,” by Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray (Berkley)

10. “The Hill We Climb,” by Amanda Gorman (Viking)

Paperback

1. “Hamnet,” by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage)

2. “The Song of Achilles,” by Madeline Miller (Ecco)

3. “One Last Stop,” by Casey McQuiston (St. Martin’s Griffin)

4. “The Night Watchman,” by Louise Erdrich (Harper Perennial)

5. “The Rose Code,” by Kate Quinn (Morrow)

6. “Circe,” by Madeline Miller (Back Bay)

7. “People We Meet on Vacation,” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

8. “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous,” by Ocean Vuong (Penguin)

9. “The Silent Patient,” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

10. “Beach Read,” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “The Premonition,” by Michael Lewis (Norton)

2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

3. “Crying in H Mart,” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)

4. “Finding Freedom,” by Erin French (Celadon Books)

5. “This Is Your Mind on Plants,” by Michael Pollan (Penguin Press)

6. “Finding the Mother Tree,” by Suzanne Simard (Knopf)

7. “Landslide,” by Michael Wolff (Holt)

8. “Caste,” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

9. “The Comfort Book,” by Matt Haig (Penguin LIfe)

10. “Untamed,” by Glennon Doyle (Dial Press)

Paperback

1. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

2. “Hood Feminism,” by Mikki Kendall (Penguin)

3. “Say Nothing,” by Patrick Radden Keefe (Anchor)

4. “Entangled Life,” by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House)

5. “The Bird Way,” by Jennifer Ackerman (Penguin)

6. “Minor Feelings,” by Cathy Park Hong (One World)

7. “The Body,” by Bill Bryson (Anchor Books)

8. “The Body Keeps the Score,” by Bessel Van Der Kolk (Penguin)

9. “Sapiens,” by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper Perennial)

10. “Nomadland,” by Jessica Bruder (Norton)

— Nonesuch Books & More, South Portland

