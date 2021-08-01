This week’s poem, Meghan Sterling’s “Pyrocumulonimbus,” contemplates the fires that continue to rage out West. I love this poem’s wonderfully specific sensory imagery, and how it interweaves its images with the speaker’s own powerful memories and mourning.
Sterling is the author of the recently released poetry collection “These Few Seeds” (Terrapin Books) and co-editor of the anthology “A Dangerous New World: Maine Voices on the Climate Crisis” (Littoral Books). Her chapbook, “How We Drift,” was published by Blue Lyra Press, and she is associate poetry editor for the Maine Review. She lives in Portland with her family.
Pyrocumulonimbus
By Meghan Sterling
Astronauts say that space smells of walnuts;
acrid, sweet, with a hint of ozone, like wine
sipped in an empty room. Lately, the scent is toasted,
so much earth engulfed in flame. Seen from above,
it’s almost beautiful, almost a symphony— small orange dots
swallowed by masses christened by the Greek: clouds born of fire.
They cross over and under in monstrous braids of smoke,
racing across the forests— Blue Jay, Feather, Slink—
tearing through a landscape that once sheltered me
from despair. I remember looking out over the Oakland redwoods,
deep into dim mountains gold as ink in a slanted sun, and felt
the world’s beauty was enough to live for.
Now all is soft falling ash, ash we might mistake for snow
but for the enormous heat, the way ash sticks to the body
like memory, like grief.
Megan Grumbling is a poet and writer who lives in Portland. Deep Water: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. “Pyrocumulonimbus,” copyright © 2021 by Meghan Sterling, appears by permission of the author.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Arts & Entertainment
With feelings of triumph and trepidation, Maine audiences return
-
Food
Not enough lobster for ya?
-
Outdoors
Hiking in Maine: East Grand Highlands trails provide beauty and that hard-to-find solitude
-
Columns
Maine Observer: Imagining my brilliant farewell
-
Books
A visceral account of a refugee’s desperation
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.