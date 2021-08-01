PORTLAND – Frank Russell Lewis’s family and friends knew him best for his charisma, his sense of humor, and his knowledge of world news. Frank loved his family. His granddaughters noted their appreciation for his ability to embrace challenge with a sense of humor, and his openness to different perspectives. He was active in the community and lived in Portland for most of his life. Frank was born Jan. 14, 1928 to the late Carl Burton Lewis and Mathilda Alice (Libby) Lewis. Frank proudly served his country in the United States Navy during World War II and the Army during the Korean War. He received many medals including United Nations Service Medal and the American Theatre Medal. Frank married Mary Stewart of Portland on June 4, 1954.After Frank’s military service, he worked in finance and as a project manager for the City of Portland. He was proud to have worked on the expansion of the Portland Jet Port and at the Portland Harbor, Fish Pier. Frank had been honored with a Key to the City of Portland for his dedication and commitment. Frank served on many committees for the City of Portland, and he worked to improve his community and advocated for change to benefit all community members.In Frank’s younger years he enjoyed playing golf with coworkers, friends, and his son-in-law. Every day, Frank did the Cryptoquip puzzle from the newspaper, and read the New York Times. He looked forward to receiving and reading National Geographic, Foreign Affairs, Consumer Reports, and various business magazines. For decades, Frank would meet his friends at the mall every morning to walk and visit over coffee. This was a friendly group and new friends were always welcome. Frank greatly valued this special social time. When the mall was closed, the group of friends would meet at Bug Light State Park to enjoy being outdoors watching the boats. Frank was predeceased by his wife, Mary Theresa (Stewart) Lewis; his two brothers, Walter Frederick Lewis, and Charles Morton Lewis; and by his son-in-law, James Robert Giasson. Frank is survived by his daughter, Katherine Giasson of Auburn; granddaughter, Dr. Hannah Giasson of Palo Alto, Calif. and granddaughter, Pamela Lynch, her husband, Thomas Lynch IVl and great-grandchildren Olivia and Robert of Boston. Services will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Portland, Monday August 9, at 10 a.m. The family of Frank Lewis would like to thank Northern Light Home Health and Hospice for their compassion and excellent care. To share memories of Frank or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com, In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Frank’s name in support of his love for dogs to the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland.

