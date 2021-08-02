Soul Asylum with Local H and Juliana Hatfield

9 p.m. Friday. Aura, 121 Middle St., Portland, $39.50. auramaine.com

This is one of those times that the opening acts are just as exciting as the headliner. Local H is the duo of Scott Lucas and Ryan Harding. You’ll likely know “Bound for the Floor” from their 1996 album “As Good as Dead.” Singer-songwriter Juliana Hatfield has a massive discography dating back to the early ’90s, and even earlier with her former band Blake Babies. Alternative rock band Soul Asylum, fronted by Dave Pirner, has also been at it for decades, and their biggest hit is “Runaway Train” from 1992’s “Grave Dancers Union.”

Grace Kelly

9 p.m. Friday. Jonathan’s, 92 Bourne Lane, Ogunquit, $37.50 to $78.50. jonathansogunquit.com

Boston-based musician Grace Kelly is something of a jazz superstar. She sings, plays saxophone, writes, composes and is a band leader. Kelly has released 13 albums, was a soloist with the Boston Pops when she was 14, performed at Barack Obama’s 2009 inauguration when she was 16 and has since played shows and festivals all over the world. She’s also recorded with Lin Manuel-Miranda, Dave Brubeck, Phil Woods, Huey Lewis, Harry Connick Jr., Gloria Estefan, Questlove and Wynton Marsalis. In a word: wow!

Oshima Brothers

6 p.m. Sunday. Maine Craft Distilling, 123 Washington Ave., Portland, $20. eventbrite.com

Oshima Brothers is the Portland-based folk-pop duo of siblings Sean and Jamie Oshima, and they’ve been busy releasing new music, which you’ll hear plenty of during their Maine Craft Distilling show. Arrive early to get a good spot and be quickly won over by their harmonies and musicianship.

