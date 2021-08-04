The Kennebunkport Historical Society, in partnership with local musicians Dana Pearson and Mark Gunter, is presenting an acoustic concert series this year called Mid-Week Music. Singers Pearson and Gunter will perform a themed show every month, covering multiple music genres, with Pearson on guitar and Gunter on keyboards.

Concerts will be held in the society’s Town House School located at 135 North St. in Kennebunkport one Wednesday every month at 7 p.m. from August through December. Tickets are $15 in advance and at the door for the general public, and $12 for Kennebunkport Historical Society members.

The first concert on Wednesday, Aug. 11 is “Songs from the ‘70s,” including tunes from Elvis Costello, Elton John, Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen, the Rolling Stones, Billy Preston, and The Who.

The full concert schedule includes:

Sept. 29: Elvis! Elvis! Elvis!

Oct. 20: Songs Sinatra Sang

Nov. 17: Original Compositions

Dec. 8: Christmas Concert

Mark Gunter and Dana Pearson, both of Kennebunk, have played together in a couple of bands since 2014. Gunter has been playing locally since the ‘70s, and Pearson started playing about 15 years ago.

For more information and tickets, visit www.kporths.com/buy-tickets, email [email protected], or call 207-967-2751.

Southern Maine Steampunk Fair celebrates Victorian future

On Saturday, Aug. 14, the Brick Store Museum in Kennebunk will host its seventh annual Southern Maine Steampunk Fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will explore the theme of Steampunk and how history is used creatively. Steampunk-inspired crafts and artwork will be on display; presentations, how-to’s and lectures will be scheduled throughout the day; and entry to the museum’s exhibitions are all included in the fair. The $5 ticket is a fundraiser for the museum’s year-round programming.

Steampunk is a blend of history and future; a view of the world if Victorian aesthetics and steam power existed in modern day. Novels like “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” or “Sherlock Holmes” featured the Steampunk theme. During the fair, visitors will hear scheduled lectures from historic costume designer Paula Gallucci; Professor Libby Bischof of the University of Southern Maine; and Professor Elizabeth DeWolfe of the University of New England.

Live music will be performed by the Bellamy Jazz Band from Portland. In between, the silent film “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” (1916) will be shown. The full schedule and times for each lecture and performance can be found on the museum’s website. Steampunk vendors and artists will also be on hand to show off creative endeavors for sale.

The museum is still seeking artists, performers, and crafters to take part in the event. If you create Steampunk-style art or research Victorian history, please contact the museum. More information, including a list of vendors, a performance schedule, and food and beverage offerings, is available on the museum’s website, www.brickstoremuseum.org. Those interested in being a vendor or performer are welcome email the museum at [email protected]

Wells Chamber of Commerce to host annual Chili-Fest

The Wells Chamber of Commerce will host its 20th annual Chili-Fest 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, at Wells Junior High School.

The Joe Harvey Invitational cookoff, sanctioned by the International Chili Society, is among the last events available for “chiliheads” to qualify to compete in the World Championship that will be held Sept. 17-19 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Entrants for the cook-off have come from as far away as Florida, Nevada and Illinois.

The cook-off will feature cooks in four categories, Red Chili made with beef and red ripened chili peppers; Green Chili (verde) made with either chicken or pork and green chili peppers; Homestyle (traditional chili with beans); and a Youth Homestyle division and salsa. Cash prizes and plaques are given to the winners along with bragging rights.

The chili cooks will bring their chili to be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the People’s Choice competition with a $250 first prize. Ballots for People’s Choice are included in the tasting kits available for sale. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Wells Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Fund. Kennebunk Savings is the primary event sponsor.

Parking and admission to Chili-Fest are free. For more information, visit www.wellschilifest.com.

Affairs to Remember Auction returns to in-person status

The Center, an a July 30 news release, announced the return of its annual event, the Affairs to Remember Auction. The event includes a silent auction and live auction with auctioneer Durward Parkinson. The auction is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18 at Webhannet Golf Club. The golf club is located at 26 Golf Club Drive, Kennebunk.

The live auction will feature curated trips (local and international), culinary experiences, and more. The silent auction will feature local adventures, pieces from local artists, and self-care packages (many items from local businesses).

Tickets are $50 and include two complimentary cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and entry into a raffle for a $5,000 cash prize (maximum of 500 tickets are available and participants not need to be present to win)

All proceeds benefit The Center, a 501(c)3 charitable organization. To purchase tickets, visit seniorcenterkennebunk.org/auctiontix, call or stop by The Center, 175 Port Road, Lower Village Kennebunk, 207-967-8514.

Bohemian Sunday poetry readings are back

Returning on Aug. 22, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Brick Store Museum in Kennebunk: Five poets share the stage — Jeri Theriault, Franco-American poet, author of “Radost, my red” and award-winning “In the Museum of Surrender;” Dawn Potter, director of Frost Place Conference on Poetry and Teaching, National Poetry Series finalist for her manuscript “A Month in Summer;” Mike Bove, associate professor at Southern Maine Community College, author of “House Museum and Big Little City,” “Themes of Fatherhood,” “The Passage of Time, Nature, Place;” Helen Rousseau, local poet, spiritual guide. Her Poems for a “World on Fire: Meditations of Hope” is her third book focusing on global warming; and Pat Spiller holds a master’s degree from Brandeis and devotes her time, talent to working on her manuscript and writing poetry, nonfiction.

Admission is free. All are welcome. Come meet the poets and greet old friends. The event is hosted by WePoets & Verse in Kennebunk. For more information, visit wepoets.weebly.com.

Midgley named Maine’s top Legionnaire

On July 3, the American Legion Post 19 was to hold a raffle drawing for the Thomas W. Cole Charitable Foundation at 2 p.m. At approximately 1:45, Dale Midgley, chairman of the raffle was surprised to see his son, Ben, Sonja, Ben’s wife, and grandchildren, Alex, Cassie and Brooke walk in the Legion Post.

Moments later Dan Hathaway, commander of Post 19 asked the large audience for their attention. He then read a letter from John Bshara, District 1 commander Department of Maine, that Dale Midgley was chosen as the Legionnaire of the Year for 2020-2021.

Dan Hathaway presented Midgely with the Legionnaire of the Year Award and Marjorie Lewis presented him with a certificate of achievement from Post 19. Midgley is the service officer and adjutant for Post 19. He is also on a number of state committee’s including the High School Oratorical Scholarship Program.

The Legionnaire of the Year award is the highest award granted by the Maine American Legion, with only one member chosen for this prestigious award annually. Each year, the Maine Past State Commanders Club honors a Maine Legionnaire for exceptional leadership within their post and community. The Legionnaire of the Year Award began by Resolution in 1995 and was immediately adopted by the Past Department Commander’s Club.

Midgley is the 24th recipient of the award.

The raffle drawing surprise was planned and coordinated by Karen Staples, Post administrator. Hamburgers, hot dogs and a large celebratory cake was available for members.

Midgley is a longtime resident of West Kennebunk and associate with Downing Real Estate Agency, Inc.

