SANFORD – Shirley Maie Huntress, 58, of Sanford, died following a long illness on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at her home with her family by her side.

Shirley was born on August 14, 1962 to Leslie and Lola (Mayo) Huntress in Sanford where she grew up and attended local schools. During her working life she was employed as a nurse’s aid in nursing homes and for home health care while she was living in Massachusetts.

Shirley enjoyed doing puzzles, playing games and coloring pictures on her tablet and most of all spending time with family. She loved animals and was especially fond of her little dog: he was the love of her life, “Littlebit.” She will be remembered as a loving and devoted sister, aunt and friend and will be dearly missed.

Shirley was predeceased by her parents, Leslie H. and Lola M. Huntress and by two siblings, James W. Huntress and Thomas A. Huntress.

Surviving are five siblings, Susan L. Roy of Anderson, S.C., Barbara A. Lewis and her husband Skip of Lyman, Judy L. Huntress of Saco, William C. Huntress and his wife Kathy of Florida, Brenda L.Bombaro and her husband David of Wells; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Shirley’s niece, Kristina Marie Mayo as well as the staff of Hospice of Southern Maine for the care and compassion shown to Shirley during her period of declining health.

At Shirley’s request, arrangements will be private.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale. To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider sending a memorial contribution to:

Multiple Sclerosis Society

74 Gray Rd.

Falmouth, ME 04105 or:

Animal Welfare Society

46 Holland Rd.

Kennebunk, ME 04043

Guest Book