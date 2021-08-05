Bear right

Chainsaw sculptor Tim Pickett of Eliot directed hikers by creating a bear trail marker holding a sign that said “Bear Right” last week at Shaw Cherry Hill Farm on Main Street. Pickett created the sculpture from a pine log mounted on a granite base and drew much attention and compliments from hikers on the trail.

“If I make a mistake, it could be a hamster,” Pickett joked with one family.

A Maine resident since 1985, Pickett has 30 years experience as a chainsaw sculptor and previously built log homes in Oregon.

Nomination papers available

Nomination papers are available in the office of Town Clerk Laurie Nordfors for two seats each on the Town Council and School Committee.

Available council seats are held by Chairperson Lee Pratt and Councilor Virginia Wilder-Cross. Expiring School Committee seats are now occupied by Chairperson Darryl Wright and Vice Chairperson Anne Schools.

The four seats are all three-year terms. Completed nomination papers must be submitted to Nordfors’ office no later than 1 p.m. Sept. 3.

Gorham residents who are interested in running for any of the positions must submit nomination papers with no less than 35 and no more than 50 signatures of registered voters in town.

The municipal election is Nov. 3. For more information, call 222-1670.

Don Campbell concert

The Don Campbell Trio will entertain in a free concert from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, on the municipal center lawn at the gazebo, 75 South St.

Bring a blanket or chair and enjoy the concert. Parking is available along South Street or in the municipal parking lot off Ball Park Road behind the library.

The concert wraps up the summer series sponsored by Gorham Recreation Department.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported Aug. 4, 1971, that Sharon Golden, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Golden of Dow Road, returned home following six weeks at a riding stable and camp in Vermont.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on July 29 that the U.S. public debt was $28,460,129,798,094.46.

