Recently, Gouldsboro selectmen got an earful about the American Aquafarms project. I have been a lobsterman most of my life and I really don’t like to speak in public. But as I told my wife that night before the meeting, I am going to have to say something, or I will regret it for the rest of my life.

I can just imagine what the American Aquafarms project will do to Frenchman Bay. Look at the environmental issues that are already well known when you try to grow large amounts of salmon in a small area: escapes, genetically produced fish, concentrated feces and the devastation these bring to the surrounding environment.

The environmental degradation is significant. You can add in the noise of the pumps that will be running 24/7 and the lights.

Here is an example of impact that you won’t hear American Aquafarms talk about: When my gaff smacks the deck, what do you think happens? Everything scatters in the water. Now picture that going on 24 hours a day with the sound of pumps.

Net pen salmon have no place in Frenchman Bay and, frankly, no place in Maine. This has to stop. I am asking Maine not to sell our oceans.

Jerry Potter

Gouldsboro

