Ah, New England.

We’re ridiculed for being too progressive.

We’re insulted because of our accents.

We’re resented because of our educational levels.

We’re patronized because of our healthy lifestyles.

We’re snubbed because of our tax burden.

We’re detested because of our sports teams.

We’re dismissed because of our low church attendance.

We’re taunted because of our recycling obsession.

We’re targeted because of our winters.

And, yes, we’re envied around the world for having the highest vaccination rates in the world!

Thank you, New England. Thank you, Maine.

Keep getting jabbed!

I love living here!

Rich West

Cape Elizabeth

