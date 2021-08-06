The Chocolate Church Arts Center gallery will feature artists Rebecca Goodale and Christopher Patch in a show titled “Taproots,” with an opening event set for 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 at.

Goodale and Patch make artwork that takes many different directions (books, sculpture, collage, painting) but stems largely from a background in printmaking.

For the past 20 years, Goodale has been creating a series of books about Maine’s rare plants and animals. Rcently, she has been revisiting her training as a textile designer to create large scale repeatable patterns. An alum of the Portland School of Art and Cranbrook Academy of Art in Michigan, Goodales’s work is included in many collections including Bowdoin College Library, Boston Athenaeum, Yale University, Harvard University, the Library of Congress and the Portland Museum of Art.

Christopher Patch, who holds a bachelor’s from the Maine College of Art and an master’s from the Art Institute of Chicago, explores various mediums including sculpture, printmaking, bookmaking, and watercolors. Patch has exhibited recently at Perimeter Gallery in Belfast, South Shore Art Center in Cohassett, Massachusetts, and Ocean House Gallery in Cape Elizabeth.

The Chocolate Church Arts Center, at 804 Washington St., will host a gallery opening event with the artists on Friday, Aug. 13, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. The event is free, but guests are asked to register in advance. Registration and more information can be found at chocolatechurcharts.org.

Those who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear a mask. Those who have not been vaccinated are asked to wear a mask while in the gallery.

“Taproots” will be on display through Sept. 25, with the gallery open Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Visit the Chocolate Church website and Facebook page for more information, or call (207) 442-8455.

