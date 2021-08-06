LYMAN – William H. Kimball, Jr., 92, of Old Alfred Road passed away Wednesday August 4, 2021 at the his residence with his family by his side. He was born in Saco, Feb. 20, 1929, the son of William H. and Verda Prior Kimball Sr. William attended Saco schools and graduated from Thornton Academy Jr is 1948. He was employed the Saco Lowell, then the Saco Tannery and for over 30 years for Moody’s Nursery in Saco. Bill was a 70 year member and Past Master in 1969 of Saco Masonic Lodge #9 and a member of Order of the Easter Star Annette Chapter #184. He enjoyed gardening, jigsaw puzzles and spending time with his family and grandchildren. Bill was predeceased by his wife of 72 years, Jean Kimball; and two sons, Thomas and David Kimball. Survivors include a son, Steve Kimball and wife Sheila of Marion, S.C.; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. A private graveside service and Saco Masonic Lodge service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Biddeford. Rev. Scott Cousineau will officiate. Arrangements are by Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, Saco.

Guest Book