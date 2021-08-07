LANCASTER, N.H. — Human remains have been found in a car in the Connecticut River that may belong to a New Hampshire woman who disappeared in 1978.

A New Hampshire Fish and Game search team using new sonar equipment found the car Thursday south of a bridge that connects Lancaster, New Hampshire and Lunenburg, Vermont. The remains were found Friday afternoon, after a difficult search due to the vehicle’s deterioration and the amount of silt inside it, officials said.

Investigators said the car’s license plate matched one registered to Alberta Leeman, 63, of Gorham, New Hampshire, who disappeared in 1978. Her disappearance is not considered suspicious.

Leeman’s daughter was at the scene Friday. She told WMUR-TV she never gave up looking for her mother and is grateful law enforcement did not stop either.

The car was not removed from the river because officials were concerned it would break into pieces under the stress of moving it.

