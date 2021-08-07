Re: “Few weigh in on plans to raise tolls for turnpike” (Aug. 5, Page B1):

Thursday found us learning that few turned out to take part in the Maine Turnpike Authority public forum on increasing tolls. I’m shocked, shocked, I tell you, that anyone would be surprised by a thin turnout. To what end? We are not going to alter the mindset of the MTA. This was really a lip-service forum.

The question that needs to be asked is: The Maine Turnpike Authority says that COVID caused revenue declines. Does this mean that once travel returns to normal and the MTA’s revenues return to pre-COVID levels, they will roll the tolls back?

Fat chance on that. We all know that once they become accustomed to the extra cash, they will never relinquish it.

Of course, there is the other argument: When will the road become toll free, as was promised when the bonds were paid off? Again, the “never” answer. The MTA is a political animal that needs money to operate and remain in control.

And let’s not forget the link between the Blaine House and the executive director of the MTA.

Richard Foley

Gorham

