This week I heard a commentator on a news network say, “If you’re not vaccinated, go to a mirror to see an image of the only person you care about.”

It was striking, but I don’t believe it’s true. I think there are unvaccinated people who simply have health-related issues, or a crisis-fear of needles, causing understandable hesitation. Others may have religious objections.

Yet I believe it is true that the majority of the unvaccinated are trapped by social media misinformation, or unyielding philosophies, and they are the ones who can turn this pandemic around.

Now, even some formerly hesitant political leaders like Sen. Mitch McConnell are buying radio advertisements to address this reluctance among their followers. Because, daily, there are reports of unvaccinated COVID patients (who make up 98 percent of the hospitalized and ICU patients right now, and nearly every death – 98 percent – doesn’t this speak volumes to us?) who are admitting their poor choice with statements like: “This is not a hoax, this is real.” “I wish I’d gotten the vaccine, rather than going through this, but I’m told it’s too late for that.” “I almost died – my thoughts have definitely changed on the vaccine.”

There are many similar stories. In light of the above and because children now, too, are increasingly contracting the virus, we should all consider our part in stopping this reaper that is not going away, and keeps reinventing itself towards further diminishment of our lives with ever-more-contagious designs.

Paul Baribault

Lewiston

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: