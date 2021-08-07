Dianne Christian Hunt, 64, of Kennebunkport, died Sunday, July 18, 2021, at York Hospital in York following a brief illness. Dianne was born June 8, 1957, in Hot Springs, Arkansas, the daughter of Bobby Franklin and Catherine Stokes Christian. She moved to Kennebunk in 1965, and was a graduate of Kennebunk High School, class of 1975.

She married Ralph M. Hunt II Aug. 19, 1979, and they have celebrated 41 years of love, compassion and devotion. She had a passion for step aerobics for years. She also had taken an interest in the art of printing, entering into an apprenticeship at Quality Press. There, she learned the skills of offset lithography, which she mastered and then became employed with Seacoast Press and most recently with the Kennebunk school system. Some of her duties included printing ballots for town votes, and printing documents for the Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Wells Water District.

Besides her family, cooking was one of her most heartfelt passions. Anyone who tried her cooking was always pleased. Dianne enjoyed riding her Harley-Davidson on sunny days. She loved nature, especially bird watching and tending her flower gardens, reading, and due to her printing work, whenever she came across a word (and this was seldom the case) she did not know, she would run to the dictionary or thesaurus to look it up.

Survivors include her mother Catherine Stokes Barron of Hot Springs, her husband Ralph M. Hunt II of Kennebunkport, their two sons: Jacob Christian Hunt and his wife Natalie of Medford, Massachusetts, and James Stephen Hunt and his fiancé Heather Black of Arundel. Her brother Stephen Henry Christian and his wife Patricia of Lake Tahoe, Nevada, and her two nieces: Andrea Christian, of Hawaii, and Amelia Rudolph, Alabama. Let’s not forget her beautiful dog, Max.

A celebration of Dianne’s life, that will be open to the public, is being planned and will be announced by Bibber Memorial Chapel. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare Society, P.O. Box 94, West Kennebunk, ME 04054, in Dianne’s memory.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Dianne’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

