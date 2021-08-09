KENNEBUNK – People with mobility challenges now have an improved means of getting onto the beach with the town’s recent installation of a mobility mat.

Kennebunk Public Services installed the Mobi-Mat at an entry point to Mother’s Beach. The mat is an ADA compliant, reusable woven polyester mat, that will allow for access from the parking area to the beach, town officials said

Deputy Community Development Director Karen Winton said Mother’s Beach was chosen for its short distance to the water and convenience for installation at the parking area.

Local physical therapist Kathryn Palano brought the idea to the town as a way to improve beach access for those with difficulty traversing sand.

In July, the town was awarded a $6,275 grant from the Tommy McNamara Charitable Foundation for the project.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of the Tommy McNamara Charitable Foundation,” Winton said. “Their reach extends very deeply into our community and often very quietly. Through their donations, so many opportunities have been created for the youth of our community, and even beyond, as with this Mobi-Mat, which we otherwise would not have been able to make possible.

“All of this work really honors the memory of Tommy McNamara, and we feel very fortunate and proud to have such an amazing partner in our town.”

The city of Saco installed a mat at Bayview Beach in 2020, and there is another at Goose Rocks Beach in Kennebunkport, said Winton.

She said there is an effort to raise additional funds to make parking lot improvements, such as a defined ramp down to the mat, which would allow extension of the mat a little closer to the water.

“The intent is to get those with mobility challenges through the soft sand and onto the firmer sand and then to the water,” said Winton.

“We are thrilled to put this mat to use this summer at Mother’s Beach and look forward to improvements for next summer as well,” said Winton. “Our beaches are such an integral and enjoyable part of our community, and everyone should have access to them and a chance to put their feet in the ocean.”

