FICTION

Hardcover

1. “Dead by Dawn,” by Paul Doiron (Minotaur)

2. “Klara and the Sun,” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf)

3. “The Cellist,” by Daniel Silva (Harper)

4. “The Ghost Variations,” by Kevin Brockmeier (Pantheon)

5. “Nightbitch,” by Rachel Yoder (Doubleday)

6. “Project Hail Mary,” by Andy Weir (Ballantine)

7. “A Camping Spree with Mr. Magee,” by Chris Van Dusen (Chronicle)

8. “The Midnight Library,” by Matt Haig (Viking)

9. “Goodnight Maine,” by Adam Gamble (Our World of Books)

10. “Malibu Rising,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

Paperback

1. “Hamnet,” by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage)

2. “The Night Ocean,” by Paul La Farge (Penguin)

3. “Rules for Visiting,” by Jessica Francis Kane (Penguin)

4. “Mexican Gothic,” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey)

5. “The Temple House Vanishing,” by Rachel Donohue (Algonquin)

6. “If It Bleeds,” by Stephen King (Scribner)

7. “Tell Them of Battles, Kings and Elephants,” by Mathias Enard (New Directions)

8. “One Last Lie,” by Paul Doiron (Minotaur)

9. “Madness is Better Than Defeat,” by Ned Beauman (Vintage)

10. “The Western Wind,” by Samantha Harvey (Grove)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “Crying in H Mart,” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)

2. “Downeast,” by Gigi Georges (Harper)

3. “I Alone Can Fix It,” by Carol Leonnig & Philip Rucker (Penguin)

4. “Wintering,” by Katherine May (Riverhead)

5. “World of Wonders,” by Aimee Nezhukumatathil (Milkweed)

6. “Little Local Maine Cookbook,” by Annie B. Copps (Countryman)

7. “Finding the Mother Tree,” by Suzanne Simard (Knopf)

8. “Finding Freedom,” by Erin French (Celadon)

9. “World Travel,” by Anthony Bourdain (Ecco)

10. “The Lost Kitchen,” by Erin French (Clarkson Potter)

Paperback

1. “Several Short Sentences about Writing,” by Verlyn Klinkenborg (Vintage)

2. “Recollections of My Nonexistence,” by Rebecca Solnit (Penguin)

3. “Enemy of All Mankind,” Steven Johnson (Riverhead)

4. “The Birds of Maine Field Guide,” by Stan Tekiela (Adventure)

5. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed)

6. “Walking Through History,” by Paul J. Ledman (Next Steps)

7. “The Body Keeps the Score,” by Bessel Van Der Kolk (Penguin)

8. “The Maine Atlas & Gazetteer” (Delorme)

9. “Say Nothing,” by Patrick Radden Keefe (Anchor)

10. “The Soul of an Octopus,” by Sy Montgomery (Atria)

— Longfellow Books, Portland

