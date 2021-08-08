Newcomer Anthony Rizzo has become the latest Yankees player to test positive for the coronavirus.

Rizzo is the fourth New York player within the past week to be sidelined by COVID-19, joining starting pitchers Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery and catcher Gary Sánchez.

Rizzo tested positive after Saturday’s game, Manager Aaron Boone said. Rizzo went 0 for 4 in the Yankees’ 5-4 victory over Seattle.

Rizzo is off to a quick start since being acquired from the Chicago Cubs on July 29. The first baseman is hitting .281 with three homers and six RBI in nine games for New York.

“I just spoke with him, he’s doing all right,” Boone said before Sunday’s series finale against Seattle. “He’s got symptoms but he’s doing OK. Obviously a little bummed out but hopefully a chance to get rested up and well and be back hopefully sooner rather than later.”

Cole tested positive on Monday, Montgomery tested positive Tuesday and Sánchez was placed on the COVID-19 list on Thursday. Boone said Cole, Montgomery and Sánchez are feeling better.

The outbreak occurred after the Yankees returned from playing six games against the Tampa Bay Rays and Miami Marlins in Florida, where COVID-19 cases are surging. Rizzo made his debut with the Yankees on July 30 at Miami.

TIGERS: Slugger Miguel Cabrera wasn’t in the lineup Sunday against the Cleveland Indians as he closes in on his 500th career home run.

Cabrera, who has 498 homers, got a planned day off after playing nine straight games. He went 1 for 6 with two walks in the series’ first two games Friday and Saturday.

Cabrera has homered 50 times against the Indians – his most against any team. The Tigers are off Monday before opening a three-game series Tuesday at Baltimore. Cabrera would become the 28th player to hit at least 500 homers.

PHILLIES: On the same diamond where Roy Halladay pitched himself into baseball history and the hearts of Philadelphia fans, the Phillies retired the late Hall of Famer’s No. 34 jersey in a touching tribute.

Former teammates Jimmy Rollins, Ryan Howard and Raúl Ibañez as well as pitching coach Rich Dubee and manager Charlie Manuel were among those in attendance for the ceremony at Citizens Bank Park before the Phillies played the New York Mets.

Halladay’s wife and two children were unable to attend due to COVID-19 protocols, Ibañez said. Halladay died in a plane crash at 40 years old on Nov. 7, 2017.

Halladay spent four of his 16 seasons in Philadelphia from 2010-2013. He was twice an All-Star with the Phillies and won the second of his two Cy Young Awards following the 2010 season when he went 21-10 with a 2.44 ERA.

The right-hander tossed a perfect game at Miami on May 29, 2010, and threw the second no-hitter in postseason history that Oct. 6 against Cincinnati.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous