MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard agreed to a restructured contract with the Miami Dolphins 12 days after he had requested a trade.

The agreement allows Howard to earn up to $3.5 million in new incentives this year, with more guaranteed money in 2022. The sixth-year pro said he’s glad to be staying in Miami.

“I was always happy to be here and be with the team that drafted me and sticking through it, ups and downs,” Howard said Sunday.

Coach Brian Flores said there was never real concern the situation with Howard wouldn’t get resolved.

“We want him here, and he’s here,” Flores said.

Howard’s agent, David Canter, thanked the Dolphins for “doing something unexpected and difficult to say the least.”

PACKERS: Wide receiver Devin Funchess has apologized for using a racial slur against Asians during a news conference on Saturday night.

“I want to apologize for the disparaging remark I used tonight,” Funchess said in a statement posted on Twitter late Saturday night. “It was not OK. I have grown to develop deep personal and business relationships in the Asian community! I meant no harm, and those that know me, know I have love and respect for all cultures and people. I will learn from this and will continue to grow as a person. I’m forever sorry!”

General manager Brian Gutekunst called Funchess’ comment “very unacceptable” and added that it “certainly doesn’t live up to the standards and values of the Green Bay Packers.”

JAGUARS: Receiver DJ Chark had surgery to repair a broken finger on his right hand, but Coach Urban Meyer said the fourth-year pro is expected to be ready for the season opener next month.

A second-draft pick from LSU in 2018, Chark has 140 catches for 1,888 yards and 13 touchdowns in three seasons. He made the Pro Bowl in 2019, when he had 73 receptions for 1,008 yards and eight scores.

Chark missed three games last season because of injuries and managed 53 catches and five TDs while playing with three quarterbacks.

COLTS: Darius Leonard always believed he was the best linebacker in football. The Indianapolis Colts made sure he gets paid like it.

The two-time All-Pro agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $99.25 million that includes $52 million in guaranteed money, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person requested anonymity because the team has not released the terms publicly.

It tops the five-year, $95.225 million contract Fred Warner recently signed with San Francisco, making Leonard the NFL’s highest-paid linebacker — at least for now.

