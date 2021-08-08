BASEBALL

Brennan Tabor broke a scoreless tie with a two-run double in the top of the fifth inning, Noah Fullerton allowed one hit over 5-plus innings and Saco/Dayton advanced with a 5-0 win over North Manchester-Hooksett, New Hampshire in the Little League New England Regional Tournament in Bristol, Connecticut.

After Ryan Gagnon and Quinn Cook reached on consecutive walks with two outs, Tabor doubled to right-center for a 2-0 lead. Saco/Dayton added three more in the sixth on a single by Brody Hadiaris, a ground out by Owen Thompson and a double by Gagnon.

Fullerton struck out 12 and walked none before being relieved by Tabor with one out in the sixth. Tabor walked two batters before getting the second out on a fielder’s choice and striking out the final batter.

Fullerton allowed a baserunner on an error after two strikeouts in the second, but struck out the final batter of the inning. He also struck out the side in third and fifth innings.

Tristan Lucier got the lone hit with one out in the fourth, but was doubled-up following a fly out to Tripp in left field.

Saco/Dayton will play Peabody, Massachusetts Monday at 7 p.m. New Hampshire will play in an elimination game Tuesday at 7 p.m.

MINOR LEAGUES: Jose Butto pitched six scoreless innings, allowing just one hit, as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies beat the Portland Sea Dogs 5-0 on Sunday in Binghamton, New Hampshire.

Butto held the Sea Dogs hitless for 5 1/3 innings before Grant Williams broke it up with a single. Butto, who finished with eight strikeouts and didn’t walk a batter, retired the final two batters of the inning before giving way to the bullpen.

Carlos Rincon hit a solo home run to give Binghamton a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth. The Rumble Ponies added three runs in the sixth on an RBI groundout by Jake Mangum, a bases loaded walk by Yoel Romero and an RBI single by David Rodriguez. Romero added an RBI double in the eight.

Portland starter Brayan Bello allowed four runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out 11 and walked three.

The Sea Dogs, who lost six of seven games in the series to Binghamton, travel to Somerset for a six-game series starting Tuesday.

SOCCER

MLS: Matt Polster scored his first goal of the season, Gustavo Bou also scored and the New England Revolution beat the Philadelphia Union 2-1 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Bou, whose 11 goals this season are tied with Seattle’s Raúl Ruidíaz for most in MLS this season, had his penalty shot stopped but slammed home the rebound into an open net to cap the scoring in the 39th minute.

Polster’s goal gave New England (12-3-4) a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute before Paxten Aaronson tied the score in the 31st. It was the 17-year-old Aaronson’s first MLS goal in his first career start.

Philadelphia (7-5-7) is winless in seven straight away matches (D4 L2). The Union haven’t had a longer winless run on the road since a 16-game drought from May 2017 to May 2018 (D4 L12).

FRENCH LEAGUE: Defending champion Lille needed an equalizer in the last seconds of stoppage time to secure a 3-3 draw at Metz in a thrilling French league game.

Veteran Turkey striker Burak Yilmaz collected the ball in Lille’s counterattack, broke down the left, cut inside a defender and saw his low shot clip the goalkeeper’s leg and loop over the line in the sixth minute of added time.

Yilmaz scored several crucial goals in Lille’s title run last season and celebrated wildly in front of the visiting Lille fans, who saw their side lead 1-0 and then trail 3-1.

• Rennes drew 1-1 at home to Lens, and Galtier’s first game in charge of Nice ended in a disappointing 0-0 home draw with Reims.

GERMAN CUP: Two coaches had debuts to forget in Germany with Oliver Glasner watching Eintracht Frankfurt lose to a third-tier team, and Mark van Bommel winning with Wolfsburg despite making one more substitution than allowed.

Frankfurt was knocked out in the first round of the German Cup by Waldhof Mannheim. Wolfsburg, Glasner’s former team, needed extra time to beat fourth-division side Preußen Münster 3-1.

Two goals early in the second half gave Waldhof a 2-0 win over Frankfurt, which had defender Martin Hinteregger sent off for a second yellow card with just under half an hour to play.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Opening day for the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas was disrupted by the postponement of the Washington-Indiana game because the Wizards didn’t have enough players available due to COVID-19 protocols.

The league made the announcement Sunday, about six hours before the game was scheduled to tip off. The NBA said the player shortage was because of ongoing contact tracing within the team.

The schedule opened with Atlanta facing Boston. Other games on opening day were Toronto-New York, Portland-Charlotte, Houston-Cleveland, Oklahoma City-Detroit, Denver-Miami and the Los Angeles Lakers against Phoenix.

GOLF

PGA TOUR: Abraham Ancer of Mexico won the FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis, Tennessee, for his first PGA Tour title, beating Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns with a 6-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole of a playoff.

Ancer won the World Golf Championships event at TPC Southland after Burns’ 5 1/2-foot putt – on the same line as Ancer – lipped out.

Harris English, the leader after each of the first three rounds, faltered on the back nine to give Ancer, Burns and Matsuyama a chance.

Ancer closed with a 2-under 68 to match Matsuyama and Burns at 16-under 264. Matsuyama shot a 63, and Burns had a 64. English, the 2013 champion at TPC Southwind, was a stroke back after a 73.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Scotland’s Grant Forrest held off a brilliant challenge from England’s James Morrison to win his first European Tour title by one stroke at the Hero Open in St. Andrews, Scotland.

Forrest birdied the last two holes at Fairmont St Andrews for a 6-under-par 66 in the final round. His 24-under 264 total put him a shot ahead of Morrison, who had set the clubhouse target following a superb 63.

WOMEN’S AMATEUR: Kentucky junior Jensen Castle won the U.S. Women’s Amateur in Harrison, New York, beating Arizona junior Hou Yu-chiang of Taiwan 2 and 1 in the 36-hole final at Westchester Cuntry Club.

Castle, from West Columbia, South Carolina, won after surviving a 12-for-2 playoff late Tuesday to get into the 64-player field for match play. She’s the third No. 63 seed to win a USGA title, following Clay Ogden in the 2005 U.S. Amateur Public Links and Steven Fox in the 2012 U.S. Amateur.

