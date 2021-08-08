WELLS – Ernest Paras, of Wells, passed away Aug. 5, 2021, at the age of 94.

Ernest was born on Feb. 24, 1927, in Politsani, North Epirus (Albania). He was married to Eleni Paras and had one son, Spiro. He was predeceased two brothers; Gregory and Mina. Ernest has many cousins, nieces and nephews in both America and in Greece.

Ernest will have a wake on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, from 4-6 p.m., at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, Maine 04005. He will have church services on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at 11 a.m., at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 186 Bradley Street, Saco, Maine 04072 with burial to follow at St. Demetrios Cemetery in Biddeford.

If friends desire to donate to Ernest’s memory, they may send donations to

Val Kapothanasis,

43 Running Brook Road,

Westbrook ME 04092.

These donations will be for the restoration to Ernest’s home church “Panagia the Pera” in Broutetsi.

