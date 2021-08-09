Sons of Serendip

7:30 p.m. Saturday. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., $35. boothbayoperahouse.com.

Known for their unique, modern takes on popular songs, Sons of Serendip is a quartet featuring a harpist, cellist, pianist and lead vocalist. They made it all the ways to the finals of America’s Got Talent Season 9 and have toured all over the country. Sons of Serendip roam all over the genre map with their covers of songs by Kansas, Keane and Stevie Wonder.

Xander Nelson with Don’t Panic and We Demand Parachutes

9 p.m. Saturday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $8 in advance, $10 day of show, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com.

Put some kick into your Saturday night by heading to Portland House of Music where you’ll find three local acts ready to slay with pop, punk and rock. Xander Nelson plays guitar-driven indie rock, and the latest single is called “In Time.” Also on the bill is Don’t Panic and We Demand Parachutes. Things might get loud, but it sure will be satisfying and a whole lot of fun.

Amy Helm

4 p.m. Sunday. Savage Oakes Vineyard & Winery, 175 Barrett Hill Road, Union, $30 in advance, $40 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com.

“What the Flood Leaves Behind” is the fantastic new Americana album from singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Amy Helm, and you can count on hearing several songs from it during her outdoor performance in Union. Helm’s discography and collaborations with many artists date back decades. If her last name rings a bell it’s because her father is the late and certainly great Levon Helm from The Band. Helm’s afternoon show at Savage Oakes Vineyard & Winery is being presented by One Longfellow Square. Get ready for Helm’s soaring pipes, her terrific band and since it’s a vineyard, plenty of wine if that’s your thing.

