With the Maine Lighthouse Ride happening on Sept. 11, registration to participates ends on Sept. 1 or when the event reaches 800 riders, announced the Eastern Trail Alliance. People can visit easterntrail.org/maine-lighthouse-ride to learn more about registering. To inquire about volunteering for the event, email [email protected] Courtesy photo Jon Kachmar

The Maine Lighthouse Ride will take place on Sept. 11, beginning at Southern Maine Community College in South Portland. The four different rides will begin at alternating times starting at 7:30 a.m., said the Eastern Trail Alliance. Courtesy photo Jon Kachmar

