SCARBOROUGH — Nomination papers for the next municipal elections in Scarborough are now available for residents interested in running for Town Council, School Board or sanitary district.

From now until Sept. 1, interested residents may pick up nomination papers in the Town Clerk’s Office at the Scarborough Municipal Building on 259 US Route 1, said the town.

There are three seats open on the Town Council, two three-year terms and a one-year term. Two of the seats available are currently held by Council Chair Paul Johnson and Vice Chair Don Hamill, whose terms expire this year.

The third seat up for election was held by former Councilor Betsy Gleysteen, who resigned in July and whose former seat will be vacant until the Nov. 2 election, according to the Scarborough website.

There are three seats open on the Scarborough Board of Education, according to the town of Scarborough. Chair April Sither, and members Nicholas Gill and Sarah Leighton have terms expiring this year.

Two spots on the Sanitary District, each three-year terms, are also available.

“Not less than 25 and not more than 100 signatures of qualified registered voters can sign the nomination papers,” said Scarborough on Facebook. “All nomination papers must be returned to the Town Clerk’s Office by close of business on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.”

The state referendum and municipal election will take place on Nov. 2 at the Scarborough High School gymnasium, according to the town’s website. To learn more about requesting absentee ballots, visit scarboroughmaine.org/departments/town-clerk/elections. People can call the Town Clerk’s Office at 730-4020.

