“I want to thank the officers and detectives involved in the initial response and the ongoing investigation,” said Chief Frank Clark. “I hope their perseverance, and this arrest, on the 10th anniversary of Allen’s death, will help bring some degree of closure to his family and friends.”

Over the last year, Portland Police investigators have also cleared two other former cold cases. In October, Aristotle Stilley was arrested in California after being indicted in Maine for the 2016 murder of David Anderson, and in April, Zachary Phach and Khang Tran were indicted and charged with murder, aggravated attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault and conspiracy for the 2012 death of Matthew Blanchard.

There are still a dozen homicides that remain unsolved in Portland. To help make progress in those cases, Clark said a detective has been assigned to review and coordinate the investigation into these homicide cases.