The American Red Cross says it needs volunteers and blood and platelet donors.

“We’re preparing for another extremely busy disaster season, and it’s critical to have a trained, ready volunteer workforce to make sure we can provide relief at a moment’s notice,” said Stephanie Couturier, CEO, American Red Cross Central of Northern New England. “This year’s wildfire season is already very active and dangerous because of the severe drought and dry woodlands across the west. And experts are predicting we could see 10 or more hurricanes in the upcoming weeks.”

The Red Cross needs new volunteers to support disaster shelters. Volunteers will help with reception, registration, food distribution, dormitory, information collection and other vital tasks inside disaster shelters. Both entry- and supervisory-level opportunities are available.

The Red Cross also needs volunteers who can work in disaster shelters to address people’s health needs and provide hands-on care in alignment with their professional licensure (registered nurse and licensed practical nurse/licensed vocational nurse).

Call 207-523-5107 or email [email protected] for more information.

For those looking to donate blood and platelets, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities

Brunswick

Aug. 18, noon to 5 p.m. Elks Lodge, 179 Park Row

Aug. 20, 11:3 a.m. to 4 p.m., Morong Brunswick, 314 Bath Road

Aug. 28, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Midcoast-Parkview Health, 329 Maine St.

Bowdoinham

Aug. 25, noon to 4:30 p.m., Mason Village 26, 13 Main St.

Topsham

Aug. 16, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., ARC Mid Coast Chapter, 16 Community Way

Aug. 24, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., American Legion Post 202, 79 Foreside Road

Aug. 20, noon to 5 p.m., ARC Mid Coast Chapter, 16 Community Way

