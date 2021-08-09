A man found dead inside a mobile home Aug. 7 after a fire has been identified as 57-year-old Michael Dagneau.

Investigators have determined fire to be accident by nature.

Firefighters from Lewiston and Topsham were dispatched to the mobile home on 25 Sabattus Creek Drive around 1:30 a.m. after multiple 911 calls reported a house on fire.

Man found dead in Lisbon mobile home fire

The first firefighter to arrive at the scene found smoke and fire at the rear of the house, according to the Lisbon Fire Department.

Dagneau was found dead during a search of the house. His body was removed and transported to a local funeral home for a medical examination.

