Darcie N. McElwee has been nominated as the new U.S. Attorney for the District of Maine.

McElwee’s nomination, announced by President Biden, was one of eight U.S. Attorneys named by the president Tuesday. If confirmed, she will succeed Halsey B. Frank, who was appointed U.S. Attorney for Maine in 2017 and served until resigning in February.

McElwee has served in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maine since 2002 and has been coordinator of Project Safe Neighborhoods since 2005. Between 2005 and 2008, she was an adjunct professor of advanced trial advocacy at the University of Maine School of Law.

McElwee, a native of Caribou, received a bachelor’s degree from Bowdoin College in 1995 and her law degree from the University of Maine School of Law in 1998.

Her nomination was praised by Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, who said she will work to advance McElwee’s nomination in the Senate.

“For nearly two decades, Darcie has provided exceptional service to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maine, helped to keep our state safe and protected victims of crimes,” Collins said. “She is an experienced law enforcement professional, and her nomination builds on the tradition of capable career prosecutors filling this important position in Maine.”

Collins said McElwee primarily prosecutes violent crime cases such as sex trafficking, interstate domestic violence and child sexual exploitation, as well as firearms and arson cases.

McElwee is a member of the Maine Trial Lawyers Association and a past president of the Cumberland Bar Association.

