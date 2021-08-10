BIDDEFORD – Paulette A. St. Ours, 75, passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021, at Maine Medical Center. She was born in Biddeford, daughter of Roland and Reina St. Ours. She resided in Biddeford her entire life, with the exception of her years of post-secondary studies. Paulette’s educational background included a Master of Science in Statistics from the University of Southern Maine ‘93, Masters of Arts in Mathematics from Boston College ‘70, and a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics from Saint Joseph’s College ‘68. She was class salutatorian from St. Joseph’s High School ‘64. For 46 years, Paulette worked at UNE having two wonderful and rewarding careers; first as faculty and second as administrator. Her various roles included Professor of Mathematics, Mathematics Department Chair, Assistant Dean, Acting Dean, and retiring as an Associate Dean for the College of Arts and Sciences. Throughout her tenure at UNE, she remained in Biddeford to care for her parents. Family was an important component to Paulette. She loved the holidays, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas. She enjoyed hosting family and friends throughout the year. Paulette was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her sister, Priscille St.Ours Jean, husband, Paul, and their son, Michael-her Godchild, wife, Jade. Paulette’s wake was held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Hope Memorial Chapel. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the Funeral Mass and burial has been delayed to Monday, August 16, at 11 a.m., at Most Holy Trinity Church, Main Street, Saco. With the recent increase in Covid-19 cases, we request that all attending the funeral wear masks while in the church. Following the Mass, there will be graveside prayers then burial at St. Joseph’s Cemetery on West Street, Biddeford. Greetings of guests will take place at the grave site. Out of an abundance of caution, there will be no reception after the burial to minimize risk to all who attend. To leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.hopememorial.com.

