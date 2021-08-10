SOUTH PARIS – Peter “Herky” Card passed away on Aug. 8, 2021, at his home. He was born on Oct. 19, 1946, to Frank and Marion (Gatchell) Card. He worked at Paris Farmers Union for 40 years and started when he was 16 years old, working from truck driver to general manager.

In 1966 he married Jodelle Goodwin and in June they celebrated 55 years of marriage.

Peter was in the National Guard for six years.

He is survived by his wife, Jodelle; four children, Danette Card, Denise Brown and Shawn, Kimberly Patry and Daniel, and Kenneth and Abi; five grandchildren, Dylan Truman, Alex Benoit, Joshua Brown, Isaac Patry and Ean Patry; stepgrandchildren, Eli and Avery; great-grandson, Jackson; sisters, Jacqueline Cox, Ann Smith, Nancy Norton, Cathy Stevenson and Brenda Moore; 16 nieces and nephews, and several great nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Barbie; brother, Richard and in-laws, Kenneth and Edith Goodwin.

Family and friends may attend visitation on Sunday Aug. 15, 2021 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 45 Main Street, South Paris with a graveside service to follow at Norway Pine Grove Cemetery, South Paris at 2 p.m.. Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com

In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to Frank and Marion Card Scholarship Fund

c/o Cathy Stevenson

P.O. Box 191

Oxford, ME 04270

