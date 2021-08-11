A federal judge on Wednesday denied requests by former president Donald Trump’s former lawyers and allies to throw out more than $3 billion in defamation lawsuits over false claims that a voting machine company’s technology was used to rig the 2020 presidential election.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols in Washington allows lawsuits by Dominion Voting Systems against former Trump attorneys Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani and MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell to move forward.

In a written decision, Nichols said that Powell and Lindell made their claims “knowing that they were false or with reckless disregard for the truth.”

“A reasonable juror” could conclude that Powell did not have a video of Dominion’s founder saying that “he can change a million votes, no problem at all,” as she had claimed, the judge wrote. Nichols also wrote that a sensible juror could conclude that Lindell’s insistence on “the existence of a vast international conspiracy that is ignored by the government but proven by a spreadsheet on an internet blog is so inherently improbable that only a reckless man would believe it,” referencing Lindell’s assertion that a spreadsheet he tweeted out as proof of Trump’s victory was evidence.

Giuliani requested that the complaint against him be dismissed for three reasons: Dominion is a corporation, it may only recover lost profits, and that the company must plead damages for its defamation claim.

Nichols said Dominion’s complaint does allege lost profits with specificity.

Attorneys for Dominion said in an email statement that, “we are pleased to see this process moving forward to hold Mike Lindell, MyPillow, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and Defending The Republic accountable.”

Defending the Republic is a group founded by Powell, which has raised money to support the legal challenges she filed against the election results.

Howard Kleinhendler, one of the attorneys representing Powell, told The Washington Post in a statement that he and his team are “disappointed” in the court’s decision.

“We now look forward to litigating this case on its merits and proving that Ms. Powell’s statements were accurate and certainly not published with malice,” he said. “We also anticipate taking full discovery of Dominion including a thorough review of its election software and machines used in the 2020 election.”

Lawyers for Lindell and Giuliani did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lindell has alleged that Dominion had the “biggest crime ever committed in election history against our country and the world” and that the company had created an algorithm to flip and weigh votes in its machines, according to court documents. He also wrongly asserted that the volume of votes Trump received on election night broke that algorithm.

Even after public statements by election security officials and other government agencies, independent audits and paper ballot recounts to disprove his claim, he doubled down on his claims, according to the complaint filed against him.

On Tuesday, Dominion filed separate defamation suits against Newsmax, One America News, their executives and Patrick Byrne, the former CEO of Overstock.com, Newsweek reported.

The company alleges that the networks boosted false allegations about Dominion in an attempt to help their own bottom line. Newsmax spokesman Brian Peterson told Newsweek that the reporting was simply based on allegations made by Trump and his allies.

“Dominion’s action today is a clear attempt to squelch such reporting and undermine a free press,” Peterson told the outlet.

Dominion has also filed another defamation suit against Fox News, alleging that the network intensified false claims about the company for ratings. Fox has requested to dismiss the case.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous