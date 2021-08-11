As a restaurant owner who regularly struggles to find employees, I know firsthand that one of Maine’s biggest economic challenges is the size and skill level of our workforce. Finding solutions to grow and strengthen Maine’s workforce is critical for Maine people and our state’s economic success. Thankfully, Maine’s career and technical education schools are developing promising solutions.
As a recent article (“Summer camps build on effort to extend vocational programs to middle schoolers,” July 26) highlighted, many Maine CTE schools are currently offering summer camps for middle school students – previously offered only to high school juniors and seniors – to help engage their interest in careers such as culinary arts, emergency medicine, carpentry and other trades. These pilot programs are part of a broader approach Maine CTE schools are taking to expand their reach to students in earlier grades. This is the kind of forward-looking solution that will help resolve Maine’s workforce challenges and put even more students on paths to successful futures.
At Bridge Academy Maine, we help schools connect students to CTE, college, jobs and more. We understand that engaging students in learning, early on and in ways that work for them, will secure a stronger future for many Maine youth. CTE also is critical to achieving an important goal the MaineSpark coalition identified – that 60 percent of Mainers have a post-secondary degree or credential by 2025, so Maine’s people, employers and economy are positioned for success.
Best of all, CTE and these pilot programs are helping a lot of young Mainers get excited about learning and the career possibilities that lie ahead.
Brian Langley
executive director, Bridge Academy Maine; member, ReadyNation; owner, Union River Lobster Pot Restaurant
Ellsworth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record Opinion
Christine Flowers: A mother’s bond will never disappear
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Ranked-choice voting doesn’t work for all elections
-
The Forecaster
School Notebook: Aug. 11
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Career and technical schools developing Maine workforce solutions
-
Times Record Opinion
Commentary: Claims of voter suppression in newly enacted state laws don’t all hold up under closer review
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.