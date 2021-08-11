SANFORD – Timothy Lee Cluff, 63 years, a resident of Sanford, died on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford, after a brief illness.

Tim was born in Biddeford on Oct. 18, 1957, the son of Richard B. Cluff Sr. and Mildred M. (Bergeron) Cluff and graduated from Kennebunk High School, the class of 1976.

Tim was employed by the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for 33 years until his illness.

He was avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed these activities at his camp in Roxbury; and he also drove stock cars and raced at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway in Scarborough for over nine years.

Tim was member and Past Master of the York Lodge #22 of West Kennebunk.

He was predeceased by his father; and his two brothers, Richard B. Cluff Jr. and Gary A. Cluff.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Debora Moulton Cluff of Sanford; his son, Anthony Kratovil of Sanford; his mother, Mildred M. Cluff of Kennebunkport; a sister-in-law, Gayle Cluff of Sanford; and his nephew, Kyle Cluff of Wells.

Visiting hours will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 12 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, concluding with Masonic Services at 7:30 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m on Friday, August 13, at the Bibber Memorial Chapel. Interment will be at Arundel Cemetery, Kennebunkport.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Tim’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Tim’s memory may be made to the

Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust Inc –

Rapid River Fund –

2424 Main St.,

Rangeley, ME 04970

