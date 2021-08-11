Kiwanians prove to be lifesavers

Members of the Scarborough Kiwanis Club have had a busy summer, with two notable endeavors.

The club installed a life jacket station near the public boat launch at Ferry Beach in Scarborough with life jackets in sizes for infants, children and adults that will be available to borrow through Oct. 11. Ron Forest & Sons Fence Co. and Portland Yacht Services sponsored the station, which was the brainchild of club members Ava Adams and Ron Forest.

The club also donated seven cases of baby wipes to the Morrison Center in Scarborough in July after an employee requested donations for The Morrison Center, a private nonprofit that supports children and adults with developmental disabilities.

The Scarborough Kiwanis Club is part of Kiwanis International, an organization with over 7,000 clubs worldwide that strives to serve the children of the world.

Recognition

ReVision Energy was recognized by Solar Power World magazine as the No. 1 Solar Contractor in Maine and New Hampshire on the 2021 Top Solar Contractors list. It was ranked No. 11 for Residential Solar Contractors nationwide and No. 10 for Rooftop Solar Contractors nationwide.

The Top Solar Contractors’ annual list honors the work of solar installers in the United States. Solar firms in the utility, commercial and residential markets are ranked by number of kilowatts installed in the previous year. Companies are grouped and listed by specific service, markets and states.

SERVPRO of Portland received the Heritage Bronze award at the company’s 52nd annual convention, held July 19-23 at the Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Resort in Orlando, Florida.

“On behalf of the entire team at SERVPRO of Portland, I’m proud to accept this award,” said Jared Lamey, owner of SERVPRO of Portland. “Throughout the difficult year when there were no models to follow, SERVPRO continued to provide the service, expertise and emergency response that has helped us become the trusted specialists for residential and commercial disasters.”

For more than 50 years, SERVPRO has been a leader in fire and water cleanup and restoration services, mold mitigation, biohazard and pathogen remediation, and construction services.

Partners for prevention

Maine Cancer Foundation announced a new cancer prevention partnership with the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands. Supported by an MCF grant, IMPACT Melanoma, a nationally recognized leader in sun safety and melanoma awareness, has installed sunscreen dispensers, provides free sunscreen and offers sun safety training to outdoor workers at 11 state parks across Maine, including Crescent Beach, Ferry Beach, Popham Beach, Reid State Park and Sebago Lake.

Hires, promotions, appointments

Erika Boynton and Ruth Zumstein are the retail associates at the newly opened Maine Organic Marketplace at 55 Main St. in Freeport. Boynton received her associate degree in plant and soil science and has worked as a landscaper and in organic farm production for market and restaurant sales. After a career as a professional violinist in New York City for over 30 years, Zumstein happily moved to Harpswell and then Brunswick.

Verrill is pleased to welcome veteran law firm executive James Durham as the firm’s new chief operating officer. Durham has significant experience at a number of prominent law firms over the past two decades, including at Ropes & Gray LLP, McGuireWoods LLP and Littler Mendelson P.C. He was inducted into both the College of Law Practice Management and the Legal Marketing Association Hall of Fame.

Durham steps into the role of COO after the retirement of David Bois, who was with the firm for 25 years.

