AUGUSTA — Parts of Maine will experience elevating ground-level ozone concentrations on Thursday, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection said.

The agency said the ozone levels are expected to reach unhealthy levels for the southwest coast and the high elevations of Acadia National Park.

Elevated ozone levels can cause reduced lung function and irritation among children, healthy adults who exert themselves and people who suffer from a respiratory disease, the agency said.

The Maine DEP said residents can protect themselves from unhealthy air quality by adjusting their schedules to avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the afternoon.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Daily Headlines

  • Sign up and get the top stories to begin the day delivered to your inbox at 5 a.m.
Related Stories
Latest Articles