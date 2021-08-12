High temperatures and intense humidity triggered warnings about heat illness and respiratory distress from ground level ozone in southern Maine Thursday.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for much of the state, including Cumberland and York counties, through 8 p.m. Friday. Temperatures climbed into the 90s in much of southern Maine, but high humidity levels made it feel like well over 100 degrees, especially inland.

In Sanford, for example, the air temperature at 2 p.m. was 93 degrees but it felt like 104 degrees because of the humidity. The so-called heat index, or apparent temperature, ranged from 100 to 108 degrees south of Portland.

The muggy conditions were created by unusually high dew points, ranging from 70 to 78 degrees Thursday afternoon. Dew point represents the temperature when dew forms.

“What’s happening today is you have these high dew points with temperatures in the 90s. We typically don’t hit the 90s with dew points this high,” said Andy Pohl, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray. “We’re just in a very moist air mass from south.”

The weather service warned that the combination could cause heat-related illness and urged Mainers to take precautions, such as staying out of the direct sun and avoiding strenuous activity during the hottest parts of the day.

In addition, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection issued a warning about elevated ground-level ozone concentrations that are expected in southern coastal areas on Thursday. Ozone, a component of smog that forms when pollutants combine with heat and sunshine, can cause lung irritation or distress, especially in children, adults who exert themselves and individuals suffering from respiratory diseases such as asthma.

Cooling centers were opened around the state Thursday for people who needed relief from the heat.

In Portland, city officials have opened a cooling center at the Troubh Ice Arena on Park Avenue. The public is welcome to sit on the bleachers to cool off from the heat between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day through Friday.

South Portland’s community center and main library also will be available as cooling centers this week. The community center is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, and will be again at those hours through Friday. The main library was open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, and will be again at those hours through Friday.

The Scarborough Public Library was open as a cooling center from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, and will be again at those hours on Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

Three locations in Falmouth are available as cooling centers this week. The Family Ice Arena on Hat Trick Drive is open on weekdays from 4 a.m. to midnight. The Mason-Motz Activity Center on Middle Road was open Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will be again at those hours on Thursday, and on Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. The Falmouth Memorial Library on Lunt Road is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday.

The weather service says heat and humidity will continue through Friday afternoon, with the heat index ranging from the middle 90s to 100 degrees or more in some areas. The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature.

Overnight temperatures Thursday to Friday are expected to drop only to the 70s, providing little relief from the heat.

Friday will be only slightly less muggy, Pohl said. In some southern and interior areas, it will still feel like it’s 100 degrees.

“It will be a little bit better, but not tremendously better.”

