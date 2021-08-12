A fundraising Skate Jam to benefit the South Portland skate park project will be held from 3-6 p.m. Aug. 29 at the South Portland Community Center.

The event will feature mini ramps, a food truck, activities for children and a silent auction, along with information about the South Portland Skatepark Committee’s efforts to raise money for a 10,000-square-foot, concrete skatepark between the Community Center and South Portland High School. The committee is about $100,000 away from its $500,000 fundraising goal.

Skate Jam will take place in the Nelson Road parking lot.

