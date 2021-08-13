LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fans, artists, and staff at Louisville music festival Louder Than Life will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result, Louder Than Life says.
Masks will be required in any indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status.
The festival is set for Sept. 23-26 at Highlands Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Expo Center. Rock bands Metallica, Nine Inch Nails and Korn will headline, with performances from Snoop Dogg, Machine Gun Kelly, Kentucky band Knocked Loose and more.
